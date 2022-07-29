VETERANS HELPING VETERANS

Veterans Helping Veterans organization recently completed a wheelchair ramp for World War II veteran Bill Bohannon Jr, of McBroom Hollow in Scottsboro.

 Contributed Photo

Veterans Helping Veterans recently completed a wheelchair ramp. The group represents veterans that served in the United States Army, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy and non-veteran volunteers. On July 27, a wheelchair ramp was completed for World War II veteran, William H. Bohannon Jr. of McBroom Hollow in Scottsboro. 

Bohannon served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. At the age of 98, he is sprite and clearly recalls his service to our Nation, declaring,“I have been lucky,” as he shared stories of his life and service.

