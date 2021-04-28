The Scottsboro City Council approved two items during Monday’s meeting that would fund two fishing tournaments, one being a contract for the AL B.A.S.S. Nation High School Fishing Tournament and the other being a tourism grant for the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad’s (SJCRS) 10th annual 10k Bass Tournament.
The contract asked for $4500 and six hotel rooms for one night, the same requests made in their previous two years. The tourism grant was for $5000.
The 10k Bass Tournament is scheduled to be held May 15 at Goose Pond Colony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.