CASA of Jackson County closed its food pantry last year, but the organization is still available to help seniors and homebound, assuming the title “Aging at Home Support for Seniors of Jackson County.”
“We remain active providing durable medical equipment and building ramps for homebound and senior residents of Jackson County,” said Jan Kennison, president of the Board of Directors. “We are also seeking volunteers and clients for our Telephone Assurance Program.”
That program teams a volunteer with a client for regularly scheduled phone calls. The client decides how often and when they would like to be called, as well as mutual interests.
It is designed to provide security, alleviate loneliness, reduce isolation, avoid victimization and prevent premature entry into nursing homes.
Volunteers will be screened with a background check to ensure safety for the client. Additionally, volunteers will be prohibited from any direct in-person contact with the client.
This is a free program intended to safeguard seniors or homebound that are living alone and reduce the feelings of isolation.
“We are currently accepting applications for both clients and volunteers,” said Kennison.
Kennison said the organization is maintaining its non-profit standing.
“Donations have been very low,” she said. “Donations are tax-deductible and are used only to serve the seniors and homebound of Jackson County.”
For more information about Aging at Home Support for Seniors of Jackson County, call 256-259-3736.
