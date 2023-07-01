Rep. Dale Strong, of Alabama’s 5th congressional district, visited the Ben Sanford Boys and Girls Club Wednesday, June 29.
During his visit, Strong toured the club and spent time talking with children while they worked on robotics projects as a part of the club’s STEM program.
“I think it shows my commitment to not only Jackson County and Scottsboro, but also to the next generation of children that are here,” Strong said of his visit. “What I think has touched me is to hear these kids talk about how they want to become engineers, scientists and teachers.”
Strong said he believes the Boys and Girls Club gives children the opportunity to reach those goals.
“They’re dreaming, and some of those dreams could never have been attained without the Boys and Girls Club, so I thank each of you that played a role in that,” Strong said, addressing Boys and Girls staff and local government leaders.
Strong said he was impressed with the intelligence and inquisitiveness of the children he spoke with at the Boys and Girls Club.
“There are kids here that have asked me what is my degree in, and where did I come from? I think that’s unique, and it touches my heart,” Strong said.
Patrick Wynn, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, said he is thankful to have the support of community leaders, as well as of leadership from Washington D.C.
“We are thrilled to have them here to see the work that happens at Boys and Girls Club,” Wynn said. “A lot of times people don’t understand the value of the Boys and Girls Club.”
Wynn said he believes having access to the activities that are offered through the club give children opportunities they might not have had elsewhere, which helps them be successful in life.
“We have a platform that we can provide for our young kids, and they may discover a talent that lies within them that they never knew existed,” Wynn said.
Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama Vice President Suzanne Thompson gave government officials in attendance a tour of the Ben Sanford grounds and explained expansion projects the club hopes to complete in the future.
“What we are proposing to build is a 4400 square foot, multipurpose facility that will be able to accommodate activities,” Thompson said.
James Allen, the Ben Sanford club’s director, told the group that the new facility is needed in order to be able to serve more children.
“We have a waiting list every summer, and sometimes during the school year,” Allen said. “We have had a waiting list for 21 years, and the Boys and Girls Club has been here for 21 years.”
Allen said he was excited to have Strong visit the club and spend time with the children.
“It’s big for us to have Congressman Dale Strong come in to see what we do in our day to day operations,” Allen said. “ It’s always good when you have someone from Washington D.C. because they invest in the kids a lot, and when they can see what’s going on instead of us just sending in something, it’s good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.