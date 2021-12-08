Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
• Erik E. Avans, 48 of Fackler, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Nickie Buckles, 50 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Barry Leon Cloud, 60 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmonson, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Garyn Ollie Hill, 18 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence assault.
• Taylor M. McLendon, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Laura Roper, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with seven counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Ariana Dawn Talley, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
• Ethan Brown, 29 of Fort Payne, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment, criminal mischief third degree and burglary third degree.
• Misty Dawn Campbell, 39 of Killen, was held in county jail for Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tasha Lashay Murphy Cofield, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassing communications.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Zachary Ryan McLendon, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Lane Mullinax, 31 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
• Damian Wade, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Jonathan Payne, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jason Christopher Sexton, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and DUI.
• Calvin Emmanuel Stewart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
• Erik E. Avans, 48 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Calvin Emmanuel Stewart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with probation violation.
• Kissie Gail Arnold, 44 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Ryan Matthew Brinkley, 35 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Yual Curtis Carruth, 40 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Christopher Chad Clark, 36 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Kimberly Lorraine Daughtery, 34 of Laurel, Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication.
• Cindy Hawthorne, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• William Jack Pannell, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• George Edward Wallace, 42 of Sherwood, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
• Cindy Ashburn Samples, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Sueann Marie Magnus, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Darrell Lee King, 64 of Hollywood, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
• Corey Lane Mullinax, 31 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
• Matthew Gant, of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• William Jack Pannell, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 28 of Huntsville, was arrested on warrants of attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
• James Dunn, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
