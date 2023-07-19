The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Stevenson Police Department responded to reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head in Stevenson on Sunday. The officers determined the victim was shot in the head during a domestic argument and the offender fled into the wooded area near the residence. The victim was treated by Highlands Ambulance Services and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital.
Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit was requested and responded to the scene. The offender was taken into custody after a short search with the tracking dogs.
Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, of Stevenson, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Stevenson Police and Fire Department, Highlands Ambulance Services, Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit, ALEA Aviation Unit and ALEA Highway Patrol Units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.