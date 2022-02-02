A treasured community event is returning to Northeast Alabama Community College’s campus next month after a pause in 2021 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sand Mountain Soiree is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., in the Tom Bevill Lyceum. This year’s guest speaker is Phyllis Hoffman DePiano, an Alabama native and a leading figure in the publishing industry.
DePiano is the founder and chairman of the board of Hoffman Media. A native of Hoover and graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she began her career as a certified public accountant with a nationally known firm before founding, in 1983, a special-interest publication company now known as Hoffman Media.
DePiano is recognized industry wide as a savvy businesswoman and talented entrepreneur. She serves as the creative engine of the company, which defines and celebrates the lifestyles of women through an ever widening range of beautiful magazines, including Tea Time, Southern Lady, Victoria and Taste of the South.
In 2005, she partnered with restaurateur, author and TV personality Paula Deen to create Cooking with Paula Deen, a lifestyle/cooking magazine that was the number one newsstand launch in its inaugural year, Since then, she founded The Cottage Journal in 2010 and Southern Home, Southern Cast Iron, Bake from Scratch and Classic Sewing in 2015.
This year marks the sixth Sand Mountain Soiree. The event includes brunch and a great presentation by DePiano.
“The Sand Mountain Soiree is one of the highlights of Northeast and our community,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Our talented event planner, Chasley Bellomy Brown, puts this event together, and you will enjoy everything about it, including the featured speaker, the food, the beverages, the music, the flowers, the table decorations, the student entertainers, the presidential hosts and everything in between.”
“We are so excited to be able to host this year,” added Brown. “We look forward to this event every year, and unfortunately last year, we had to cancel.”
Tickets are $30 per person, and brunch is included with each ticket. For additional information about this event, contact Brown at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at brownchasley@nacc.edu.
