According to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, a recent report by the Alabama Tourism Department revealed a record setting year for Jackson County.
The report detailed a 36.2 percent growth in tourist expenditures, a total of more than $77 million for Jackson County.
Prior, 2019 had been a record year for tourism bringing in more than $70 million.
“The tourism industry suffered significantly during the pandemic, and it is exciting to see that is has bounced back stronger than ever,” said Rick Roden, president and CEO of the Mountain Lakes Chamber.
Roden said the new report shows a 36 percent increase over 2020 and a 10 percent increase over 2019.
Jackson County attractions such as 69,000-acre Lake Guntersville, Goose Pond Colony Resort, Unclaimed Baggage, Russell Cave National Monument, public and private hunting, Wildlife Observation Preserves and other landmark destinations bring people from all over the world.
Jackson County has seen a $22.5 growth in tourism spending over the past five years. The report also noted 974 direct and indirect tourism jobs and $24.5 million in earnings for Jackson County.
“The growth of tourist spending in Jackson County is at an all-time high, and it has a significant economic impact for the community,” said Roden.
