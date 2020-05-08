In response to the current health crisis, Polymer Industries employees held a blood drive with Blood Assurance to support local COVID-19 relief efforts in DeKalb and Jackson counties.
Plans are underway to also have a second drive at their Tacoma, Washington location where the Coronavirus has touched the lives of many of their employees.
"Polymer Industries provides materials used to build products for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, construction and even the Department of Defense so we are considered an essential business. Polymer’s vision is to give back, not only by recycling the products we place in the environment but also giving back to the communities where our employees work and live,” said Deborah Ragsdale, National Sales Manager for Polymer and Executive Board Member for the International Association of Plastic Distribution. “Our response is caring – for our people and their families, our customers, and for those most in need right now."
As manufacturing operations remain open to produce essential products, the company has taken extra steps to protect the health and safety of employees at our office, manufacturing operations and distribution centers.
Some of the enhanced safety measures, developed in line with guidance from health authorities include: providing employees mask, regular cleaning of work areas, distancing reminders where people gather, and implementing temperature scans at entry points.
"The health and safety of our people is a top priority, and we are challenging other manufacturing facilities to have a blood drive for our communities during this time of heightened demand," Ragsdale said.
