A Scottsboro youth was among those graduating this spring from the Alabama School for the Blind. Narissa Swaim was among the 2023 graduates. There were 11 other students from across the state graduating with Narissa.
The commencement speaker was Paul Schroeder from Maryland. He has served as the vice president, Impact and Outreach for the American Printing House for the Blind which supports education for students who are blind or have low vision. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Studies from American University.
Since 1858 the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind has provided education for students who are deaf, blind, deafblind, and multidisabled in order to prepare them to reach their limitless potential. Through five campuses in Talladega and ten Regional Centers throughout the state, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind provides services to over 30,000 people per year and employs over 1,100 workers throughout Alabama.
Commencement exercises were also conducted for the Helen Keller School of Alabama with seven graduates and the Alabama School for the Deaf with 20 graduates
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Class of 2023 received over $350,000 in scholarships.
