Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 22
• Larry Dale Brown, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property third degree.
• Jayda Selest Evans, 38 of Bryant, was charged with resisting arrest.
• Shawna Lanette Hughes, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Faith Moore, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of violation of release order.
• Shayne Cole Smith, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with five counts of failure to pay, false identification, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Dexter Williamson, 44 of Ashville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Amy Yvonne Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Peggy Dianne Young, 62 of Mentone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
• Johnny Lester Ferguson, 47 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Evan Fraker, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Chasity Gilbert, 44 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Todd Alan Goodridge, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Garyn Hill, 19 of Bryant, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Tyler Wade Pimental, 27 of Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Johnny Dwight Whited, 34 of Huntsville, was arrested on four counts of bond revocation and four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
• Johnny Dwight Whited, 34 of Huntsville, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Jesse Joe Chastain, 34 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Edward Cody Jr., 70 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of failure to appear and three counts of failure to appear.
• Quinton Sloan Garner, 28 of Piedmont, was charged with DUI.
• Charles Robert Jordan, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Daltyn Lucas Smith, 23 of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
MONDAY, JULY 25
• Dena Sheree Baker, 44 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jonathan Evans, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with probation violation.
• John David Hunter, 24 of New Hope, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cameron Kelow, 30 of Sylacauga, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Jason Heath Maynor, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lori Jean Miller, 57 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Dennis Franklin Shavers, 62 of Pisgah, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Darrion Ray Williams, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dale Eugene Adkins, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with reckless driving and no insurance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 22
• Dale Eugene Adkins, 36 of Hollywood, was arrested on a violation of release order and charged with failure to appear.
• William Lee Wallace, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
• Aduel Lopez, 27 of Tennessee, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Odilmer Castillo, 31 of Arkansas, was charged with public intoxication and violation of open container law.
• William Don Koopman, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
• Heidi N. Howard, 27 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• John Cody Thompson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and failure to appear.
• Lori Jean Miller, 57 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY, JULY 25
• Cameron Kelow, 30 of Sylacauga, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Devonta J. Whatley, 29 of Sylacauga, was charged with DUI.
• Ricky Paul Frazier, 56 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a cruelty to animals warrant.
• Tracy Lynn Weeks, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
