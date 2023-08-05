Field representatives from Congressman Dale Strong’s office visited Section Town Hall on Monday, July 31, where they stayed the day and met with various residents from the area.
“Today we are holding mobile office hours for Dale Strong to have his constituents come out, and if they have any comments or concerns for the congressman we relay it back to him,” said Trey Daniel, a field representative for the Jackson County area. “If they have any situation with the VA or any type of grant situation they would like to relay back to the office, we can handle that for them too.”
Strong represents Alabama’s fifth congressional district in Washington D.C., and was unable himself to return to Jackson County for the mobile office hours.
Daniel said mobile office hours are held once a month.
“We usually choose different areas within the fifth district,” he said. “I’ve been here in Section and in Scottsboro.”
Daniel said the mobile office hours allow people access to the congressman or his staff.
“A lot of people that come in are people that can’t travel all the way to Huntsville to our local office,” he said.
Daniel explained that people take advantage of the mobile office hours for a wide variety of reasons.
“Some people come in regarding VA situations, or if they have ay comments or concerns regarding what’s going on in the government right now, we relay it back to Washington and they get all the updates,” he explained.
Field representatives take each person’s contact information so Strong’s office can contact them with information.
“No one is not heard,” he said. “Everything is dealt with, and they will get a response back via email or letter.”
People who visit the mobile office hour events will also receive updates regarding Strong’s work.
“People will get updates about what is going on with Dale Strong in the district, or what’s going on in D.C. regarding the bills that he has been passing,” Daniel said.
