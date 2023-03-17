At the March meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education, board members conducted general business involving several bids, and approved some personnel changes. In their work session prior to the meeting, they heard several presentations and got an update on the Innovation and Career Academy.
Two bids approved were for EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology). These included the bid from Top 3D Shop Inc., for the purchase of a Delta Wasp 3D Concrete printer for $84,22l.40. This is being purchased from the Livingston funds. The bid from DM Automotive Equipment for purchase of a side-down paint booth for $84,850 was approved, and this is purchased with the Perkins and Livingston funds.
A contract between the Jackson County Board of Education and Donald McCrary was approved. McCrary will provide psychometrist services for county students.
The board approved entering into a five-year contract with Alabama Supercomputer Authority for Wide Area Network to all Jackson County Schools for $2,670 for the first year and $1,801 for the remaining four years. This will be paid with funds from the technology budget.
Repairs will be made to roofs at North Sand Mountain High School and Stevenson Middle School. GKL Companies, Inc., had the bid of $620,000 for North Sand Mountain, and the bid from Porter Roofing in the amount of $298,614 was approved for Stevenson Middle School.
-Mark Guffey, director of federal programs, effective April 1
-Pat Ott, Pre-K auxiliary aide at Pisgah High School, effective June 1
-Ray Swinford, Stevenson Middle School teacher and county wide school bus driver, effective June 1
-Deborah Ellis, school bus driver at Bryant School, effective June 1
-Beth Reed, PreK teacher at Pisgah High School, effective June 1
-Diane Kesler, school bus driver at Pisgah High School, effective June 1
-Paige Freeman, teacher at EPCOT, effective June 1
-Erika Shelton, child nutrition program worker at Stevenson Elementary, effective February 27
-Debbie Brooks, custodian at Stevenson Middle School, effective February 22
-Trisha Faith Brown, county wide instructional aide, effective February 22
-Shannon Hurt as a county wide instructional aide, effective March 16
-Heather Hancock as a county wide instructional aide, effective March 16
-Angela Goff as a seven hour child nutrition worker at Stevenson Elementary School, effective March 16
-Jabo Moore as North Sand Mountain High School golf coach, pending background clearance
-approved Pisgah High School head softball coaching supplement divided equally between the assistant coaches, Chloe Womack and Crystal Heard.
-Spring Break is the week of March 27.
-Work Keys was given to all ninth graders with 35% of those students meeting their credentials for College and Career Readiness.
-Next board meeting will be April 12 at 5 p.m.
