Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
• Benton Ray Culpepper, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence second degree burglary and theft of property second degree.
• Peyton Alexander Fields, 29 of Fort Payne, was charged with assault third degree.
• Saletha Elaine Gaskin, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Clinton Alan King, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Matthew T. Smith, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
• Tyrone Smith, 49 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Kandice Nicole Rector, 40 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
• Shawn Baine, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gavin Lee Alexander Wright, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Caberte Cole, 32 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• William P. Martin, 45 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
• William Martin, 45 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Adam Teague, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
• Tristan Southerland, 27 of Crossville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
• James Curtis Green, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence.
