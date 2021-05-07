Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MAY 3
• Stephanie Grimstad, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Paul Roger Guy, 53 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Allen Christopher Jones, 36 of Section, was arrested on a court order.
• Jonathan Robert McKinney, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment and harassing communications.
• Mark Brandon Parker, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zack Tidwell, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• April Michelle Walden, 52 of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher L. Wallace, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• George Wallace, 42 of Sherwood, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
• Ashley Leeann Matthews, 35 of Auburndale, Florida, was charged with theft of property first degree and criminal trespassing second degree.
• Octavius Javar Nash, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Howard Posey, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault third degree.
• Amanda Waldrop, 31 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Airel Ward, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
• Mark Anthony Collins, 36 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Phillip Paul Gordon, 45 of Henagar, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.
• Jackie Hopkin, 43 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cedrick Eugene Kelly, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for domestic violence second degree assault.
• Vernonica Nichole King, 33 of Collinsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Charles Massengale, 47 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with burglary third degree and two counts of theft of property first degree.
• James Pence, 53 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 42 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Gail Rich, 43 of Section, was charged with harassing communications.
• Nancy P. Fuller, 72 of Fyffe, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MAY 3
• James Derrick Haney, 30 of Section, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Mark Brandon Parker, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnathan Taylor, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mitzie Payne, 37 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
• Zachery Chance, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Leeann Matthews, 35 of Auburndale, Florida, was charged with theft of property first degree and criminal trespassing second degree.
• Robert Browder, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Octavius Javar Nash, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
• Breyona Dawn Evans, 25 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Dalton McClure, 27 of Gurley, was charged with failure to appear.
• Deuntae Johnson, 28 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants for theft fourth degree and criminal trespassing third degree and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
• Patrick Brown, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
