Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Willie “Bill” Nance, Jr. as the new chairman of the Jackson County Commission on Monday.
Nance’s appointment will be for the remainder of the term of former chairman Tim Guffey, who resigned in December but wasn’t effective until April 11.
“As I do this job, I hope certainly to get away from the desk and get out into the county and have the opportunity to meet and talk to the people of the county and see from their perspective where we can help,” Nance said. “I hope to have the opportunity to provide that support and help over the course of this next year and a half or so.”
Nance is a retired Major General who served in the Army from 1968 to 2002. After retiring from the Army, he worked for a small company in Alexander, Virginia before retiring from there in 2013.
Nance moved to Jackson County in 2010 where he owns and leases a farm.
“We have fallen in love with this county and the people of this county. We have some of the most generous and grateful people that I’ve ever had an opportunity to live around,” Nance said. “We love this and love being here and so I saw the opportunity to have the chance to serve the people here, to work to support them, to work to support the commissioners and the people who work to support all our citizens in Jackson County. Again, it’s just a great and beautiful place, a wonderful place to live and we’re just happy to be here in Jackson County. This is our home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.