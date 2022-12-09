Abby Carroll, of Section, has been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program.

Students who apply to the Early Decision Program for medical school commit to only applying to one school until they hear back. In return for this commitment, they have the opportunity to secure a place in a medical school class earlier in the process than is typical.

