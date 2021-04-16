After a brief standoff Tuesday, a Henagar man was taken into custody.
The DeKalb County’s Special Response Team, along with investigators, Henagar Police Department and agents with the FBI executed a search warrant on Hulsey Road in Henagar following allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and theft.
“When law enforcement arrived on scene, the subject barricaded himself inside the residence,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
Welden said, after a brief standoff, Alton Scott Durham, 43 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree, kidnapping second degree and theft of property second degree.
Durham was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remained Thursday on a $150,000 bond.
