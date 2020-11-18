Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
• Mistin McGill, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Lukas Warren, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Shadrick, 54 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Dennis Gage McCoy, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelby Lynn Jones, 22 of Valley Head, was charged with harassment.
• Trandon James Headrick, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer India Burroughs, 36 of Section, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Kimberly Bandelow, 54 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
• Justin Gamble, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
• Meghan Pittman, 25 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree, criminal mischief third degree, possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Dwana Cosby, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
• Patricia Davis Stancil, 53 of Henagar, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Barron Keith Richardson, 47 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Johnny McLemore, 46 of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Stuart William Kennedy, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
• Jared Wade Allison, 23 of Flat Rock, was arrested on four counts of bond revocation.
• Johnny McLemore, 46 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Wayne Fuell, 59 of Grant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dixie Lee McGullion, 40 of Georgia, was arrested on a bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
• Trandon James Headrick, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dennis Gage McCoy, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
• Caitlin Makenzie Little, 21 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI.
• Kayla Briana Urbana, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
• Jerry Wayne Cobb, 58 of Triana, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stuart William Kennedy, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Scarbarry, 33 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Stacey M. Lovett, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Gentle, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jared Blake Deason, 25 of Huntsville, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.