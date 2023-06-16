On Monday, the Scottsboro Boys Museum will lead a “Freedom Walk” from the museum to the Jackson County Courthouse.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., traveling east up West Willow Street and turning right at W. Broad Street to the courthouse.
Once at the courthouse, a program will begin at 10:30 a.m. by the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, with one of the speakers being Representative Anthony Daniels, the minority leader of Alabama’s House of Representatives.
The museum will open at 9:00 a.m. with free admission and bottles of water passed out before the march. Food and drinks will also be sold at the square. For more information, call 256-912-0471.
