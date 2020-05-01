The Scottsboro Public Library is expected to re-open June 1, according to the library’s board of trustees. The decision was made after Gov. Kay Ivey extended a safer-at-home order until May 14.
“We know that our community is missing the library and services provided,” said library director Laura Pitts. “However, the board and myself have not taken lightly the need to make sure that all safety precautions are in place for both patrons and staff. We will be back to business as usual eventually, but until then we erring on the side of precaution.”
Pitts said even if the safer-at-home order is suspended, the library will not return to full operation level for several weeks.
Instead, the re-opening process will occur in three phases. The number of days the library is open and the hours of operation may be reduced to allow staff to thoroughly clean and sanitize all areas of the library and its materials.
“Other libraries across the state are doing the same thing,” said Pitts. “Many are even extending their opening dates longer due to particular situations in their communities with COVID-19. So please understand that it’s not just Scottsboro and Jackson County library patrons who are not having access to libraries. It’s all across the state.”
During the initial first phase of re-opening, children will not be allowed into the library. Pitts said parents are encouraged to pick up books for children until phase two is instituted.
The computer lab will be closed during phase one. It is expected to re-open during phase two.
Pitts said citizens that have an iPad, computer, notebook, tablet or smartphone, can access the library’s wifi without a password from the library parking lot alongside of the building.
“Right now, all in-person programming remains cancelled, including our in programming events for summer reading,” said Pitts. “Nothing upsets me more than knowing summer reading will not happen as usual. However, more information about digital services that we can provide for summer will be released at a later date.”
