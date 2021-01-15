The city of Scottsboro was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the State of Alabama to pay for improvements to US72 and County Park Road. The grant, called an ATRIP-II grant is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act and will be used to complete safety upgrades to the intersection of the two roads.
“In Alabama, across our country and around the globe, we are all still working to get COVID-19 behind us, but here at home, we have not forgotten other priorities," said Gov. Kay Ivey about the ATRIP-II grant awards.
The project will add a left turn lane to County Park Road and will extend two access roads to improve safety.
The grant application, and matching funds of another $1.1 million were approved by the City Council in November and will upgrade existing safety measures and other improvements.
According to Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy, a portion of the matching funds will be covered by a safety grant received by the city in 2019.
The $1.4 million received by the city of Scottsboro is part of $45.99 million awarded to 27 different projects throughout Alabama to 20 counties and municipalities.
Annually, the ATRIP-II grant program awards at least $30 million to cities and counties throughout Alabama.
“The purpose of this program is to rehabilitate and improve transportation infrastructure by funding projects of local interest,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The program also puts an emphasis on public safety and economic growth through the projects selected.
These funds are taken out of tax revenue received by ALDOT as part of their share of the increased gas tax and allows municipalities to make needed road improvements as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The grant application process is completed in November of the preceding year and projects are required to be started within two years of the grant award.
"I want to thank Gov. Ivey and the ATRIP-II committee for selecting Scottsboro as a recipient of this grant," said McCamy.
The mayor added that the city plans to begin the design phase of the project immediately.
