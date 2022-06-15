Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
• Marcus Shane Anderson, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay and parole violation.
• Kayla Nicole Carroll, 18 of Henagar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hunter Gordon Downey, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Noah Martin Paradise, 37 of Section, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia warrants.
• James Wesley Phillips, 50 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment.
• Horace Leo Shealy II, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• David Steele, 45 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kelly Ray Tripp, 54 of Ider, was returned to county jail from rehab.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
• Jaden Lee Ferguson, 20 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay.
• Brandon Hogwood, 32, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
• Dana Dianne Allison, 45 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Angela Bivens, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Chastity Deona Chisenall, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Angelica Dabbs, 26 of Bryant, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Celeste Danielle Dover, 38 of Higdon, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband third degree.
• Clarence William Durden, 48 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Robert Lee Hales, 67 of Henagar, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Marcus Higdon, 41 of Higdon, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.
• Nicholas Jordan Romine, 23 of Bryant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
• Christopher Steele, 28 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Jarrod Pickett, 37 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obscuring the identity of a vehicle and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Heather Elaine Keffer, 30 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Courtney Nichole Healey, 26 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
• Tiffanie Bassett, 56 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
• Eli Forsyth, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eddie Bruce Sanders, 70 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Lorie D. Godwin, 53 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
• Justin Blake Smith, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jordan Cowart, 30 of Henagar, was charged with assault third degree.
• Jennifer Gilliam, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
• David Joe Casey, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Ray Etherton, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samuel McMullins, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
