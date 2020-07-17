Dr. Gary Speers, a former Scottsboro City Council member, told the city council on Monday that property across from the Scottsboro Depot Museum is leaving a bad image on visitors to the city.
The property in question is at the corner of Maple Avenue and North Houston Street, Speers said. Speers questioned the city council about the property, asking who owned it.
“It looks like something from World War II,” said Speers. “There is safety hazards. If this was in your area, it would be cleaned up by now.”
Mayor Robin Shelton said the property was owned by an Oklahoma man, who planned to make it a parking lot.
“I agree, the property needs some serious attention,” said Shelton.
