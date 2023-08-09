On Monday, the Scottsboro City Council held a work session. There were 10 items on the agenda, with all 10 items being approved for a vote for next week’s city council meeting.
First, the city council heard from Impact Learning Center Board Member Debbie Barclay about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program the Impact Center joined last year, giving families in Jackson County the opportunity to receive free books each month for their children from newborns to five years old. Barclay announced that the program has exceeded expectations and that things are going great, with 61% of kids in Jackson County currently enrolled in the program. Barclay thanked the city council for their support last year and hopes to see the program continue to grow.
Next, City Coordinator Katie Kirkland brought a high school fishing tournament to the council. The Airport Marine High School Fishing Tournament, which has held tournaments in Jackson County for the last several years, requested $2,000 for a tournament they’ll be holding on Jan. 27, 2024. The tournament would be for 150 boats.
Next, Mayor Jim McCamy told the council about an invoice from a partnership the city had with the Jackson County Commission for aerial photography, where the Revenue Commission re-took aerial photos across the whole county and many municipalities, Scottsboro included, partnered with the commission for the project. The invoice came out to either $10,000 over the course of three years or a one-time $30,000 payment.
Recreation Director Donnie Woods then provided an update to the city council regarding the Rec*Com Playground. The city council is looking to renovate the playground. Woods had three proposals, with new pieces though the holdup for the final quotes has been for an inclusive piece for wheelchair-bound children. Woods hopes to see the quotes come back to him very soon but can’t recommend the council make any decision until the final quotes are sent in. The council added prospective bidding for these pieces to next week’s meeting, hoping to get word back before Monday.
Woods also spoke with the council about an HVAC unit needed for the Rec*Com. The council approved two new HVAC units last year and while one is installed and reportedly working fine, the other was damaged while in transit and will need to be re-bid. The council said that they would have to reject the bid for the second unit and re-bid it.
Woods then spoke to the council about adding dirt to the Veterans Park Complex baseball fields. The cost for the dirt would be $11,310 for 174 tons of dirt which would raise all infields by two inches, which Woods said is needed.
Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen then spoke to the city council about a letter of approval for a project he’s doing as the Fraternal Order of Police Hi-Jackson County President to add a fallen officer’s monument on the corner of Jackson County Courthouse. The proposed location would have it sit on a currently empty cement pad where a cannon once sat. While the plan is still in infancy, Harnen has said that they’re already gathering some donations for the project and offered to report back to the council with more detailed plans for the monument once it has been drawn up. Harnen also reiterated that this monument would not just be for Scottsboro or Jackson County sheriffs, it would sit and honor all law enforcement officers in Jackson County.
Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer spoke to the council about surplussing seven total vehicles, five dodge chargers, a 2008 Ford Expedition and a 2004 Crown Victoria.
Next, the city council heard from Finance Director Rick Wheeler about a contract with AVENU tax collection on short-term rentals. AVENU currently deals with the sales tax collection for the city.
Finally, the council discussed a one-time holiday for city employees. The holiday in question is Columbus Day, which would be Oct. 9, 2023. The city has previously had Columbus Day approved as a holiday for the past several years.
