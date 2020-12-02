Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
• A report of theft on County Road 8 in Pleasant Grove.
• A report of theft on Highway 40 in Dutton.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of simple assault in Section.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
• A report of simple assault on Vinson Street in Woodville.
• A report of harassment on Mary Street in Hollywood.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
• A report of theft on County Road 141 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Bryant.
• A report of assault at the Jackson County Jail.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of assault in Hollywood.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
• A report of a domestic dispute on Main Street in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 46 in Hollywood.
• A report of a vehicle theft on Webb Drive in Hollywood.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
• A report of possession of a controlled substance at Dollar General Store in Dutton.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 106 in Trenton.
MONDAY, NOV. 30
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 40 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Dutton.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 23
• Wanda A. Dunn, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Justin Allen Green, 21 of Woodville, was charged with harassment.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
• Troy Wooten, 53 of Bridgeport, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Kaleb Logan Rich, 19 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Joseph Hart, 40 of Bryant, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Andrew Lee Gonzales, 22 of Rainsville, was charged with probation violation and failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 46 of Section, was charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
• Colundria Seats, 44 of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft fourth degree.
• Harley Eugene Downs, 28 of Warrior, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Adam Matthew Berry, 26 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
• Debra Ann Cupp, 60 of Birmingham, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald Calvin Ridley, 49 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Harold Junior Derrick, 47 of Gurley, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and escape third degree.
• Nicholas Dwain Bradford, 38 of Stevenson, was arrested on a judge’s order and charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
•Toby Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Brandon Charles Nichols, 35 of Section, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• William Martin Holt, 57 of Bessemer, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
• Gregory James Howard Massey, 28 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Roger Dale Johnson, 46 of Woodville, was charged with reckless endangerment.
• Vickie Louise Buckles, 49 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
• Tyler Hamilton Newsome, 37 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gerry Paul Kelley Sr., 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cary Lynn Garner, 45 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Tyler Beaman, 27 of Toney, was charged with DUI and attempt to elude.
• Horasio Bonilla Savadra, 23 of Panama City, Florida, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 23
• Christy Lashelle Highfield, 30 of Sylvania, was charged with violation of court order.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Wayne Loudermilk, 49 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gregory Allen Culver, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of court order.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
• Justin Michael McGaha, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tony Lee Brown, 29 of Section, was charged with violation of court order.
• Willie Dale Butler, 39 of Altoona, was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant.
• Roger Haswell, 38 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Timothy Williams Jr., 38 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree and theft fourth degree.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
• Shawn Lydell Trapp, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Benton West, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
• Cody DeWayne King, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Zacharah David Fuell, 37 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christy Shumake, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Ryan Mark Carter, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree and failure to appear.
• Jonathan Peter Robbins, 32 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melanie Renee Carlton, 51 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
• Edwin Adam Hamilton, 42 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Gerry Paul Kelley Sr., 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Hali Marie Long, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.