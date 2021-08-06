Last week, Alabama’s seven day average for new COVID-19 cases was 2,354. With the number of new positive cases in the state quickly on the rise, Judy Smith, of the Alabama Department of Public Health, offered a familiar piece of advice: “Only we can prevent forest fires.”
Smith said where Alabama goes from here with the virus is up to the people.
“Both wonderfully, and challengingly, where we "land" is in the hands of Alabama's people,” Smith said. “We are at the bottom of the rung in national vaccination levels. Smoky the Bear said for years ‘Only we can prevent forest fires.’ Only "We” can prevent the fire of this pandemic from raging on and destroying the lives of our people, their families and our way of life.”
Smith, a registered nurse and master of public health, said the delta variant of COVID is different than what we faced last year.
“It is significantly more transmittable, up to 75 percent more,” she said.
Getting vaccinated, Smith explained, is one of the best ways to stop the rise in COVID cases.
“Clearly the vaccine is the greatest "gift" we have received in this pandemic. Broader vaccination rates are and will be critical. Basic measures like masking, distancing and basic hygiene practices work. But none of these work if we don't use them. Viruses are tenacious critters. They will mutate and get stronger to survive,” she said.
Though the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, it does make it less likely that you will contract the virus.
“Like all other vaccines and medicines, it has a high effectiveness, but it is not 100 percent,” Smith said. “ The primary goal of the vaccine is to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, long term residual medical issues and death.”
Breakthrough cases — when the fully vaccinated contract COVID-19 — are extremely small when compared to unvaccinated individuals.
“The other positive thing is that in most (breakthrough) cases, disease is not severe,” Smith said.
Smith said the greatest concern in vaccinated individuals is for those who have immunosuppressed situations.
“Either because of diseases such as lunch disease or cancers, or necessary treatments for these diseases,” she said.
Smith urges those who do not trust the vaccine to listen to scientists, and not naysayers.
“There is clear evidence that the vaccine works. One of the most common situations for us is when a family member or friend becomes seriously ill with COVID, then their contacts want the vaccine. Or, a hospitalized individual pleads to have the vaccine, at which time it is too late for the hospitalized individual and maybe even for the close contacts. For those who adamantly do not want to take the vaccine, we just ask that they respect the concerns and their contact with others.”
When COVID-19 began circulating the world, it was the older population that was most affected, but the delta strain is affecting younger individuals, including children. Smith explained that is partly due to the fact that younger age groups are not getting vaccinated in high numbers.
“The largest percentage of vaccinated individuals is our older populations, who were clearly most vulnerable from the beginning,” Smith said.
As school is set to begin this week, Smith said parents should be adamant about the basic precautions that have been promoted since the onset of COVID-19.
“Wear masks, keep distance and wash hands,” She said. “Eligible individuals are urged to get vaccinated, and asked to urge others around them to get vaccinated. Be aware and use extra caution in any setting where large numbers of people are present and distancing is difficult.”
