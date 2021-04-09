Following the April 9 mask mandate expiration in the state of Alabama, Highlands Medical Center (HMC) will continue to require staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask when inside the facility.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, masks remain one of the most successful tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Safety is our top priority at Highlands,” said Dr. Lonnie Albin, chief medical officer at HMC. “Wearing masks has shown to be effective in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are thankful the spread of the virus has slowed down in our state and will continue to do what we can to help this trend continue.”
