 The faculty at Collins Intermediate has selected three outstanding students as the Students of the Month for March.  One student is chosen from each of the three grades.  The teachers nominate a student from their homeroom then one is named for this honor.

  Teachers nominate students who have demonstrated leadership among their peers and have displayed exemplary behavior in speech and action.

