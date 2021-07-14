Jackson county was one of three north Alabama counties to receive a Community Development Block Grant, a grant totaling over $40 million the state received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Jackson County received $500,000.
According to a statement released by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $500,000 for Jackson County will go towards a “small-business grant relief, infrastructure upgrades to assist first responders and public safety officials and to provide food assistance for low-to-moderate income residents in the county.”
The small business grant relief involves the commission putting together a committee from various groups and having small businesses apply for a grant that this committee would then accept or deny. The full details of how the process will work are being worked out,
“I think it’s going to be in our best interest to develop an application and then have a deadline for the application to be submitted and then we can review the applications that we have and see what we can do with the dollars that’s available for assistance,” Commissioner Jason Venable said. “We’d rather be able to make an impact on a small business to help keep their doors open than if we give too many people too much that it’s going to spread it so thin that it wouldn’t be as much of an impact.”
To assist in the infrastructure upgrades for public safety officials, the Jackson County Commission aims to do several things in order to reduce response time across the county. The first is to upgrade the current dispatch system with a new Computer Aided Dispatch System (CAD). The current plan calls on purchasing 80 CAD units and spreading them across the fire departments throughout the county. The next item would be repeaters on the towers for the police and county sheriff’s department.
“What [the repeater] does is make sure we have good communications across the county,” Commission Chairman Bill Nance, Jr. said. “Right now, I think there are dead spots in the county that impacts our response and we want to make sure that we’re improving communications throughout the county for the response of our sheriff’s department and our first responders.”
These measures would also assist an issue with volunteer fire departments. With the current analog system used by volunteer fire departments, they sometimes have to set off multiple “tones” in order to alert members of a call. These tones have, in some instances, caused other fire departments to be woken up in the middle of the night for these calls. The changes the Commission are making to infrastructure should eliminate this issue.
“We certainly appreciate our volunteer firefighters. A lot of these guys, they spend money out of their own pocket and of course give their time and care about their community. It’s unfair for us to wake them up in the middle of the night for a call for another fire department, that’s something that I will be happy when we get that taken care of,” Venable said.
For providing food assistance to low-to-moderate income individuals residents, the Commission called for the grant money to be used to provide funds to the food banks in order to offset the costs of acquiring the food.
Their current plan is to have around $227,000 put into improving first responder response times, $200,000 into the small business grant relief and $20,000 to the food banks to assist low-to-moderate income residents. However, these numbers are flexible and can be moved around, meaning if one area doesn’t add up to what it’s listed, the remainder can be allocated to any other area outlined in the grant, such as the food bank or small business grant. A cut of the initial $500,000 is rewarded to the grant writer, in this case the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARGCOG) receives a percentage for applying for and writing the grant on behalf of Jackson County.
“We will make sure that we expend all of this money to take care of the people in this county, we’re not sending any money back. We’re going to take care of the people of this county,” Nance, Jr said.
