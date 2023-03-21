Google is offering apprenticeships for graduating seniors. This is a unique opportunity for upcoming graduates, and Jackson County is excited to partner with Google in offering this program.
Applications will be open the first week in April and remain live for two weeks. Applicants must be 18 years of age and a high school graduate or soon to be graduate.
Remote track options include software engineer, UX designer, and project management. The apprenticeship is for 20 months and is a full-time paid opportunity.
The apprenticeship will contribute towards development of digital skills by providing opportunity for work and study. They get exposure to different areas and teams at Google while receiving external training and developing their professional skills on the job.
At Google apprentices become part of the mission to build great products. These apprenticeships can serve as part of a high school graduate’s journey to a meaningful career.
