A Flat Rock man is in jail after being arrested Thursday in connection with a June 26 incident.
According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Ray Freeman, 33 of Flat Rock, contacted the sheriff’s office regarding assisting a funeral procession from Ider to Flat Rock in June.
“He said he was with the Georgia Task Force,” said Harnen. “On the way back from the funeral, he pulled over a vehicle he claimed didn’t use a turn signal.”
Harnen said the driver of the vehicle claimed Freeman was wearing a gun and a set of handcuffs and yelled at the driver not using a blinker, and then walked away.
“Later, the driver was able to identify the man as Mr. Freeman,” said Harnen.
After a warrant was obtained, Freeman was arrested, without incident, at his residence in Flat Rock Thursday.
“Deputies searched his vehicle and found numerous red and white strobe lights, a siren, a swat team patch and other items,” said Harnen.
Freeman was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he has been charged with impersonating a police officer. As of Friday morning, Freeman remained in jail on a $5,000 bond.
