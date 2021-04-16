As crimes happen in Jackson County, Shelia Morris is constantly on the go helping those who have been affected.
Morris serves as a victims service officer in the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, a job she has held since 2018 following a $6.3 million grant that provided victim service officers throughout the state.
“The criminal justice system can seem intimidating to people who have been victims of crime,” Gov. Kay Ivey said at the time the grant was announced. “I am pleased to support this program which will provide knowledgeable professionals to help crime victims understand the court process and ensure that they know of other community resources that may further assist them.”
Morris was made for the position, those around her say. She spends her days making sure crime victims know they have rights.
“I’m available for victims,” she said. “I am a liaison for victims and prosecutors.”
Morris helps victims by keeping them updated with court dates and assisting them with restitution.
“I accompany them to court proceedings and interviews,” said Morris. “I guide victims through the process. I just do my best to help them get through it.”
Crime Victims Week
Next week, April 18-24, is National Crime Victims Week, a time to renew a commitment to serving all victims of crime, to acknowledge the achievements in victims services and allied professions, to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their service to others and to remember crime victims and survivors.
On Friday, Ivey awarded a $475,016 grant to further the work of victims service officers throughout the state. The grant will help maintain certified victim service officers and continue its use of certified facility dogs that help people, especially children, who have been victims of crime or witnesses to a violent crime.
“The intricacies of the criminal justice system can feel confusing and daunting to people who have been victimized by criminal activity,” said Ivey. “This grant helps serve those victims and provide the information and support they need to better navigate the court system and obtain justice.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey continues to show that she is a strong advocate for crime victims in Alabama,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “These funds will help provide needed support for people in this state who have been victims of crime.”
Victims
She was battered and beaten, a true victim if there ever was one. When she got out of the hospital, she came to Jackson County Courthouse to do a restraining order. That’s when she met Morris.
“Shelia has been great,” said the woman, whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the crime she suffered. “She has been with me the whole way. She still calls me.”
Morris helped the woman through the process, going to court with her.
“Anytime I needed her, she was there,” said the woman. “She never looked down on me. I know I am not alone.”
His story is a bit different. Though he is a victim, he got a little justice himself, shooting a would-be robber and holding the suspects at bay until authorities arrived.
Still, he could count on Morris to help him get through it all.
“She was great,” he said. “I talked to her at least twice a week. She offered to help me get counseling if I needed it.”
Services
The Crisis Services of North Alabama has a 24/7 suicide and crisis HELPline. It’s domestic violence department includes emergency shelter, trauma informed case management, court advocacy and psychological counseling. The local phone number is 256-574-5826.
The Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center’s main objective is to reduce trauma to child victims by providing a safe and neutral location in which law enforcement and DHR investigators may conduct and observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of sexual abuse crimes, and where the child and non-offending family members receive support, crisis intervention and referrals for mental health and medical treatment. For more information and a need, call the center at 256-999-0020.
