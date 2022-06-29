Johnny Payne is in custody after being arrested in Madison County Monday night.
Payne, 48 of Bridgeport, had been on the run for over a week after escaping from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on Payne’s whereabouts and responded to the area near New Market. As deputies made their way to the residence, Payne left the residence in a vehicle.
A vehicle pursuit took place which resulted in a wreck. One other person was with Payne at the time of his arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshal’s Task Force also responded to the scene.
Payne originally escaped from Elba Community-Based Facility in Coffee County June 2, where he was serving a 20-year sentence for receiving stolen property in Jackson County in 2012.
He was captured a few days later in Marion County, Tennessee. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Payne escaped custody June 18 while being transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, in Chattanooga, Tennessee after allegedly threatening to hurt himself.
Payne was being held in Marion County on charges of carjacking and receiving stolen property after authorities say he stole a city truck in Elba and drove it to Talladega. That truck has not been found.
In Talladega, authorities say Payne stole a water truck from a construction site and drove it to Marion County, where he was arrested.
