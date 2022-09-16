Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
• Kristin Anne Whitley, 41 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• David Gene Sanders, 32 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Sean Randolph, 50 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Martin, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Thomas Lee Holmes Jr., 52 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Hopkins, 42 of Dallas, Texas, was held in county jail for another agency.
• William Keith Guffey, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jesse Lee Culver, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelsi Elizabeth Carter, 25 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Beau Dylan Blankenship, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 52 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Kimberly Joy Scott, 55 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jesse Chastain, 34 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Miguel Angel Francisco Pascual, 23 of Fort Payne, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Garyn Hill, 19 of Bryant, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Tony Byron Kesler, 51 of Flat Rock, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with robbery third degree and theft first degree.
• Amanda Nicole Waldrop, 32 of Bryant, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Eric Lee Walker, 39 of Mentone, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
• Mitchell Curtis Townson, 40 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Darman Steele, 28 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• James Leslie Maze Jr., 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with identity theft, theft third degree (shoplifting) and using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Tanner Nicholas Atchley, 26 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Phillip Bradley Adams, 50 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
• Cynthia Cole Pittman, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
• Shon Phillips Davis, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of synthetic urine.
• Edna Batey Laws, 73 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Benjamin Ethan Mason, 23 of Hollywood, was charged with theft fourth degree.
