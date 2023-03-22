On Monday afternoon, Scottsboro City Schools officially signed a partnership with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).
“This is a wonderful opportunity not only for our students but for the City of Scottsboro. We hope to bring greater collaboration among our county schools and our already established partnership with them and their Career Innovation Center and we also want to look at more opportunities, we have some great ones at Northeast Alabama Community College and we’re thankful for all of those partnerships. We’re extremely thankful of all of the partnerships that already exist and we look forward to expanding on those in the future because we know that all of those will lead towards our future relationships and our kids,” Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress said.
When speaking of the Army side of the partnership, Director for DEVCOM’s Aviation and Missile Center Jeffrey Langhout laid out the importance of young people getting into the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field.
“This is a critical path for us. I cannot understate enough the need for young people to go into the STEM field, It’s a national security issue. We need our young people to want to go into STEM and the best way to know how to do that is to expose them to these things early,” Langhout said. “(This partnership) gives the formal opportunity for the 3,000 engineers that live in my formation to give back and there’s a number of them that come from Jackson County.”
Langhout shares the story of one of the Jackson County engineers, Miranda Oden. Oden grew up in Section and in high school, though she wasn’t sure if she liked math, her principal advised her to try out engineering, given her excellent grades. Oden then attended Auburn University, fell in love with engineering and graduated with an Industrial Engineering degree from Auburn before getting a Master’s in Business Management from the Florida Institute of Technology.
“Now, she’s a one star general equivalent running the missile portfolio for the U.S. Army,” Langhout said. “Over all that stuff being built, she’ll be the senior civilian over all that stuff that’s being built and she’s from right here.”
Director of Federal Programs and Secondary Instruction Jason Hass said that the conversations for this partnership began in September, with Hass speaking with DEVCOM’s “We Build it Better Program” center lead Melissa Jackson and Manufacturing Technology Branch Chief for DEVCOM’s Manufacturing Science and Technology Division Jamie White about the expansion of Scottsboro City School’s Career Tech program.
“Currently, we have six programs but there are many, many more and, of course, there’s a lot of potential in Scottsboro city,” Hass said.
Hass, White and Jackson met a couple of times and also visited the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center in Huntsville where Hass said his eyes were opened as to what they can do in Scottsboro.
With the partnership, Hass hopes to expand career tech into Advanced, Modern and Precision Manufacturing, implementing a Cybersecurity program into their high school and Aerospace Engineering.
“We want to give our kids the opportunity because we have excellent students that are very, very smart that can do these things,” Hass said.
