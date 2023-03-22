DEVCOM

Scottsboro City Schools superintendent Amy Childress (seated, middle right) and Director for DEVCOM’s Aviation and Missile Center Jeffrey Langhout (seated, middle left) sign the agreement officially partnering Scottsboro City Schools with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). Pictured left to right: Cheyenne Bennett, Frances Coleman, Melissa Jackson, Jeffrey Langhout, Jason Hass, Amy Childress, Brad Dudley, Gary Speers, Malinda Sommers.

 Sentinel Photo | Hunter Jones

On Monday afternoon, Scottsboro City Schools officially signed a partnership with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).

“This is a wonderful opportunity not only for our students but for the City of Scottsboro. We hope to bring greater collaboration among our county schools and our already established partnership with them and their Career Innovation Center and we also want to look at more opportunities, we have some great ones at Northeast Alabama Community College and we’re thankful for all of those partnerships. We’re extremely thankful of all of the partnerships that already exist and we look forward to expanding on those in the future because we know that all of those will lead towards our future relationships and our kids,” Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.