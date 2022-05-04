After the April 18 Scottsboro City Council meeting, city council member Nita Tolliver brought to attention a couple of traffic lights that need attention on Willow Street. However, there has been no agreement for the city to maintain the five traffic lights on Willow Street. During Monday’s city council meeting, the city council provided an update on seeking repairs for these lights.
“(City engineer Josh Little) is in contact with the state right now. We’ve asked them to look at the five lights on Willow Street. Those are the five that are not in agreement right now with the city. So, at this moment, we’re asking the state to repair and upgrade anything that needs to be repaired and upgraded and then we can look at signing an agreement after that,” city council president Richard Bailey said.
Should this proposal be accepted by the state, the city would sign an agreement, making Willow Street traffic light maintenance fall on the city in the future.
The city council is currently waiting to hear back from the state about this proposal before they can move forward with the issue.
