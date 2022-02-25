During the Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday, WWIC 1050 AM radio station owner Greg Bell spoke to the board about the possibility of honoring the late Larry Morris by adding his name to Trammell Stadium or, at the very least, naming the field after him.
“In this state, there are two football stadiums that are very highly thought of in this country. Both of them have two names attached to them. Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn,” Bell said. “I’m here tonight on behalf of no one other than myself to ask the board of education and the administration to strongly consider amending the name of Trammell Stadium and adding a second name to it. It’s my hope that we can rename Trammell Stadium Morris-Trammell Stadium. I understand and respect the Trammell legacy in the city of Scottsboro but I also truly believe that Larry Morris’ legacy of not just here in Scottsboro but state wide will live longer than any of us in this room will live.”
Larry Morris passed away last week. Born and raised in Scottsboro, Morris coached Scottsboro High School football from 1991-2004, ending his coaching career with 90 wins, the most all-time by a coach, before serving as the athletic director of the school until his retirement in 2012.
“I understand that his name is on the field house, Meadows-Morris Fieldhouse but I believe an honor for Coach Morris goes beyond the fieldhouse. If it’s not feasible to rename the stadium, then I would like to recommend and suggest that the name of the field be Larry Morris Field,” Bell said. “I just think Larry Morris deserves that for what he did not just for football but for this school system, this community as a whole.”
