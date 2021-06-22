A Rainsville man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation that led to his arrest last Thursday.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the DeKalb County Major Crime Unit (comprising of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and Geraldine Police Department, in conjunction with EMACC Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 514 in Rainsville after receiving a tip of child pornography being downloaded.
As a result of the search warrant, Gregory Allen Shankles, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are expected,” said Welden.
Shankles was taken to the DeKalb Detention Center, where remained on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.