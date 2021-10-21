During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council approved two tourism grants for the Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail and the Southern All-Star Catfish Series.
The grants totaled to $8,500, with the Southern All-Star Catfish Series receiving $5,500 and the Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail receiving $3,000.
The Airport Marine High School Fishing Trail will be held Feb. 26-27 in 2022 and the All-Star Catfish Series will be held May 14, 2022. Both tournaments are expected to bring hundreds of competitors to Scottsboro, with the Fishing Trail expected to be one overnight and the All-Star Catfish Series potentially bringing up to 300 competitors for a week’s stay, as they have at least five days practice in the waters where they will compete.
