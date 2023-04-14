According to a recent GasBuddy price report, Alabama gas has risen 12 cents per gallon over the past week, with the average price now sitting at $3.26/g. GasBuddy’s price report was done by a survey consisting of 3,348 stations across the state.
The cheapest station surveyed stood at $2.89/g while the most expensive was $3.79/g. Across the nation, gas prices rose 8.8 cents per gallon in the week, with the national average currently sitting at $3.57/g.
While gas price has steadily increased across the board over the past month, the gas average is still well below where it stood a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, linked the recent price increase simply to demand and pressure from oil prices, which has risen 20% in the last month.
“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring but once the transition of summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months,” De Haan said in a statement.
