According to a recent GasBuddy price report, Alabama gas has risen 12 cents per gallon over the past week, with the average price now sitting at $3.26/g. GasBuddy’s price report was done by a survey consisting of 3,348 stations across the state.

The cheapest station surveyed stood at $2.89/g while the most expensive was $3.79/g. Across the nation, gas prices rose 8.8 cents per gallon in the week, with the national average currently sitting at $3.57/g.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.