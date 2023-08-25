On Aug. 18, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Police, Game and Fish and Guntersville rescue squad found a body in a bag in South Sauty Creek.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as Jamari Moore, 25, of Scottsboro. The Sheriff’s Office also determined the death to be a Homicide, with a joint investigation currently ongoing with the Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact Captain Tim Creel of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.
