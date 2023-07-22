Not all students attending Caldwell Elementary School will start school on the same day this year. Below is a detailed description of how the students will begin. This is being done to allow parents the opportunity to walk in with their child on their first day. The construction going on at the school would not allow for parking for parents if all grades started on the same day.
Friday, August 4 – Only third graders attend on this day. They will arrive at the following times.
7:30-8:15 a.m. - Brandon, Roland, and Yarbrough students
8:30-9:15 a.m. - Light, Warren, and Worley students
9:30-10:15 a.m. - Childress, Griggs, and Guthrie students
After this day, the third graders do not attend school until Wednesday, August 9.
Monday, August 7 – Only second graders attend school on this day. They will arrive at the following times.
7:30-8:15 a.m. - Gray, Holder, and Thomas students
8:30-9:15 a.m. - Bailey, Wright, and Williams students
9:30-10:15 a.m. - Arnold, Berry, and Hill students
After this day, the second graders do not attend school until Wednesday, August 9.
Tuesday, August 8 – Only first grade students attend school on this day. They will arrive at the following times.
7:30-8:15 a.m. - Belvin, Hood, and Staton students
8:30-9:15 a.m. - Rice, Roberts, and Sellers studetns
9:30-10:15 a.m. Black, Hargrove, and Price students
Wednesday, August 9 - All students will report to school on this day.
There will be no parent walk-ins on this day. Car riders will exit their vehicle and go to their classrooms. This should keep the car rider line running smoothly, so all children will be inside the building at the appropriate time.
Doors will open at 7:15 a.m. The tardy bell rings at 7:45 a.m. Bus dismissal will begin at 2:25 p.m. followed by car rider dismissal.
Parents will be allowed to walk their child to their classroom and meet the teacher at the times listed above. It is important that parents follow the times closely as parking and space is limited due to ongoing construction.
Parents are encouraged to attend one of the Title I Parent Night meetings where a lot of information will be presented regarding the beginning of school. The meetings will be on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27, beginning at 6 p.m. At this meeting drop off and pick up procedures will be discussed, and they are not the same as last year. The meetings will be in the auditorium at the Page Administration Building at 305 Scott Street.
