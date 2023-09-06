The Scottsboro Boys Museum will have Evan Milligan speak at the museum on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Milligan currently serves as the executive director of Alabama Forward, a civic engagement table advancing nonpartisan organization efforts across Alabama that looks to expand the voter base, protect voting rights as well as making election systems more accessible. Milligan also directs Alabama Forward Action, a network of 501c4 advocacy groups based in Alabama that works to support pro-democracy policies and candidates. Milligan was also named the plaintiff in Milligan v. Merrill, a federal lawsuit challenging Alabama’s passage of a congressional map that violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In June 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Milligan in a 5-4 decision.
Alabama and other states in the Jim Crow era sustained all-white juries by systemically blocking Black citizens to register to vote. This made them ineligible to serve on a jury,” Scottsboro Boys Museum executive director Thomas Reidy said. “(The practice) was doubly injurious: not only were Blacks excluded from the political process, they also could not expect a “peer” on the jury should they have to go to trial.”
