Evan Milligan will speak at the Scottsboro Boys Museum on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Milligan directs a pair of Alabama-based organizations looking to increase and protect voters and was recently named the plaintiff in Milligan v. Merrill, a federal lawsuit challenging Alabama’s passing of a congressional map that violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The U.S. sided with Milligan in a 5-4 decision.