Laptops, office furniture, vehicles and even a trash compactor are among the items up for bid in the next state surplus property auction this week.
The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. this Thursday, May 13 with bidding running until 6 p.m. Wednesday May 19. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here starting on May 13: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.
Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14.
ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.
In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.
