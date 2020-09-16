Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a donation of $6,549 from the Bikers Against Meth group and Scooters Sports Grill. This year's donation was almost three times the amount of last year before which raised $2,705 for the department.
The fundraiser was held on Saturday Sept. 12 featured a Poker Run, door prizes and food. This year almost 51 bikers participated in the event and contributed to the fundraiser’s success.
The main event of the fundraiser was a Poker Run which had participants traveling to different locations throughout Jackson County and collect playing cards in an attempt to form the best Poker Hand.
One of the winners of this year’s Poker Run was Tom Miotke, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
This was the fifth consecutive time that the event was held. According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the event has grown each year and significantly helps the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to purchase needed equipment.
In the past, according to Harnen, the money has allowed the department to buy necessary equipment that didn’t fit into the department’s budget.
In previous years, the Sheriff’s Office spent money from the fundraiser on surveillance equipment that helps the department in its efforts to police drug crimes in the County.
