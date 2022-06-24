Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
• William David Lee Garner, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Tyler H. Newsome, 38, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Leanna Danielle Precise, 32 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice by using false identification.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
• Ethan McCoy Brown, 30 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to pay.
• Charles Gregory Gamble, 51 of Rainsville, was charged with sodomy second degree and three counts of sexual abuse second degree.
• Veronica King, 34 of Langston, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Melandie Kay Payne, 42 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Neica Brashae Southeard, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Ginger Woodle, 45 of Langston, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
• Eric Ray Benefield, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of harassment.
• James Anthony Dillon Davis, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca Lynn Johnson, 37 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Carrie Anne King, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree, 19 counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and financial exploration of the elderly second degree.
• Christopher Mershon, 50 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Ownby, 41 of Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Mari Nicole Thomas, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
• Alisha Kay Lee, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Eric Michael Petty, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Gaige Matthew Bellin, 19 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with failure to appear.
• Daniel Black, 20 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
• Danielle Lenae Sanders, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Warren, 36 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Gregory Gamble, 51 of Rainsville, was charged with sodomy second degree and three counts of sexual abuse second degree.
• Celeste Danielle Johnson, 38 of Higdon, was charged with failure to appear.
• Neica Brashae Southeard, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
• Tammy Renee Gorham, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Carrie Ann King, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Wright Tillman, 36 of Grant, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• James Anthony Dillon Davis, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Lisa Marie Armstrong, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Jerry Wayne Cobb, 59 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.