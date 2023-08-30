With the United Givers Fund gearing up for its 55th year of fundraising for Jackson County charities, Bruce’s Foodland will help kick it off, with all three Jackson County locations offering a round-up donation for the entire month of September.
The round-up donation allows customers to round up their total cost at Foodland to the nearest dollar, with the proceeds from that month going to UGF. UGF has stated that the proceeds will help Jackson County health and human service programs for the coming year.
United Givers Fund supports many local charities, with beneficiaries including the ARC of Jackson County, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Ben Sandford Center, Boy Scouts, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA), Children’s Advocacy Center-Jackson County; Christmas Charities, Crisis Services, Girl Scouts, IMPACT Learning center, Jackson County 4-H Clubs, Life Resource Center, Michael Scott Learning Center and Northeast Alabama Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.