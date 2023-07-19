DeKalb County Narcotics and Jackson County Narcotics conducted a search warrant in Henagar on Thursday. After a joint investigation into trafficking activities, agents found Hollie Hall, 42, of Henagar, to be in possession of a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Hall was arrested and transported back to Jackson County jail.
“I would like to thank the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and Jackson County Narcotics Unit for working together to get this poison off of the streets. This is a great example of why having a good working relationship with our neighboring agencies is so important and we are so thankful that we have these relationships,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a statement.
