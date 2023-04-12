Collins Intermediate School’s drama club will be performing Peter Pan Jr. May 6-9, with the showtimes being at 7 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, May 7, which will play at 3 p.m.

Collins Drama Club’s Matt Brewer says that visitors can expect much of the same references seen in the Disney movie, with dancing, singing, a crocodile trying to get a piece of Captain Hook and flying children, courtesy of ZFX.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.