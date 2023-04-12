Collins Intermediate School’s drama club will be performing Peter Pan Jr. May 6-9, with the showtimes being at 7 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, May 7, which will play at 3 p.m.
Collins Drama Club’s Matt Brewer says that visitors can expect much of the same references seen in the Disney movie, with dancing, singing, a crocodile trying to get a piece of Captain Hook and flying children, courtesy of ZFX.
“We’re excited that we have ZFX coming to fly for our production,” Brewer said. “(ZFX is) a flying company and they do productions all over the world. They’ll be coming in to help train our students and flight crew to do all the aerial stunts that we’re going to be doing during the show… We want to thank the community for their continued support of Collins Drama. Not a lot of middle schools in the area get the opportunity to fly and we’re really blessed that we have a community that supports us enough for us to have the funds to do that.”
The production will feature over 75 students from the fifth to the eighth grade, with double castings to ensure that all students get a chance to take the stage.
Tickets for the shows will be $10, which can either be bought at Collins during school hours or bought at the door for the play itself.
Brewer said that the production has been personal to him, linking the story of Peter Pan facing a crossroads to life and how everyone has to face a crossroad and stay true to who they are.
“We decided that this was a perfect time to do Peter Pan because of the way that the world is going, the way that everything is happening,” Brewer said. “It’s just a great reminder for people to be true to themselves and to try to get back to a sense of normal. Just a sense of normal and having the opportunity to give something to the community that’s fun and uplifting for all ages.”
